Archbold golf team headed back to state

FINDLAY – Archbold golf added to its trophy case by winning the Division II district tournament held Thursday at Red Hawk Run in Findlay.

They will now take part in the state tournament which will be held Friday and Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. It will be the Blue Streaks’ second straight season competing at state.

They shot a 321 as a team to claim the district championship. Galion also qualified with a runner-up performance and 338 team total. Genoa took third (345), Toledo Central Catholic fourth (347), Lima Bath fifth (355), Ontario sixth (356), Vermilion seventh (363), Kenton eighth (369) and Huron ninth (394).

Kade Kern led the way by taking second with a 77, Brandon Miller and Trevor Rupp tied for fourth at 78 with Jared Hernandez of Van Wert, and A.J. Mahnke tied for 25th with an 88. Mitch Grosjean did not score for the Streaks but posted an 89.

Individually, C.J. Moser of Wauseon and Marc Wilkins Jr. of Ontario each shot an 81 to tie for 10th place.