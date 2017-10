Archbold boys soccer picked up a 4-0 home win against Continental Tuesday in non-league competition.

Josh Kidder pegged a pair of goals while Andrew Hogrefe and Connor Hagans also scored for the Blue Streaks. Kidder, Clay Gerig, Kaiden Bedsole and Trey Theobald recorded assists.

Archbold (12-1-1) hosts Liberty Center tonight at 7 p.m. in NWOAL play. With a victory, they would claim the league title outright.