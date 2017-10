The Wauseon girls tennis team won at Whitmer on Monday 3-2.

They did so by winning three doubles matches.

In first doubles, their pair of Paige Moden and Sophia Stockham was victorious 6-4, 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker). Kate McKean and Sierra Rupp won in second doubles 4-6, 6-2, 10-8. Julie Waldron and Alizia Kudlica of Wauseon took the third doubles match 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

The Indians returned home Tuesday where they fell to Oak Harbor 5-0.