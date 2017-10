Pettisville hosted Stryker in BBC volleyball action Tuesday, defeating the Panthers 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.

Jess Youse paced the Blackbirds with 17 kills and four blocks, Morgan Leppelmeier chipped in with 13 kills and nine digs, and Sami Tilley seven kills.

Pettisville (13-6, 10-0 BBC) is at Hilltop tonight before traveling to Delta for a match on Monday.