Indians best Flyers, Golden Bears

Wauseon volleyball defeated Lake at home Monday 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22.

Lexi Sauber led the Indians with 22 kills on 36 of 40 hitting, 11 digs and four blocks. Jen Sanders was a perfect 18 of 18 hitting with nine kills and three blocks, Regan Spadafore (13 of 16) added eight kills, and Karli Penrod (16 of 18) seven kills.

The Indians followed that up with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25 home NWOAL win over Bryan Tuesday. It was their 12th straight. Sauber recorded 17 kills and Penrod 10 to lead Wauseon versus the Golden Bears.

Wauseon (15-4, 5-1 NWOAL) is at Springfield Saturday and returns home on Monday to face Hilltop.

Wauseon’s Chloe Lane digs a ball Tuesday versus Bryan in NWOAL play. The Indians bested the Golden Bears for their 12th straight win. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/10/web1_Lane-dig.jpg Wauseon’s Chloe Lane digs a ball Tuesday versus Bryan in NWOAL play. The Indians bested the Golden Bears for their 12th straight win. Photo courtesy Bill Bray