Area golfers receive league honors

Archbold, Bryan and Wauseon golfers made up the all-league golf first team in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League after the league championships in September.

First team All-NWOAL for the Blue Streaks were Brandon Miller, Mitch Grosjean and Trevor Rupp. Miller was the golfer of the year in the league. Archbold head coach Mike Rosebrook received coach of the year honors.

On the first team for Wauseon was C.J. Moser.

Other area golfers were named second team all-league.

Receiving that honor for Archbold was Kade Kern. Others were Jay Vann of Delta, Travis Mersing of Evergreen, and Carter Swank of Swanton.

First team

Brandon Miller, sr., Archbold; Peyton Lamberson, sr., Bryan; C.J. Moser, sr., Wauseon; Case Hartman, soph., Bryan; Mitch Grosjean, jr., Archbold; Trevor Rupp, sr., Archbold.

Second team

Kade Kern, soph., Archbold; Travis Mersing, jr., Evergreen; Connor Shirkey, jr., Bryan; Carter Swank, jr., Swanton; Jay Vann, sr., Delta; Kaiden McGraw, jr., Patrick Henry.

Honorable mention

Archbold: AJ Mahnke, Kreighton Sims.

Delta: Brady Wymer.

Evergreen: Zach Lumbrezer.

Swanton: Randy Slink.

Wauseon: Trent Armstrong, Caleb Leu, Eric Parker.