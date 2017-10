Archbold girls tennis edged Maumee Valley Country Day 3-2 in a home match Thursday.

The lone singles player to earn a win for the Blue Streaks was Maggie Henry 6-4, 7-5 in third singles.

Melayna Stuckey and Amanda Payne won in first doubles for the Streaks 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles, the pair of Leah Miller and Elizabeth Mignin was victorious 6-2, 6-3.