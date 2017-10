Pettisville volleyball swept Montpelier on the road Thursday 25-17, 25-14, 25-11.

Morgan Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds with 13 kills, nine digs and five aces. Jess Youse added 12 kills.

They then went 1-2 at the Archbold Spiketacular on Saturday. They defeated Hilltop, but lost to Paulding and Archbold.

Pettisville (12-6) hosts Stryker tonight.