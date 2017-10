Archbold girls soccer shut out Delta 7-0 at home Thursday in NWOAL action.

Emie Peterson and Kamryn Hostetler had two goals each for the Blue Streaks. Macy Peterson, Brittney Ramirez and Grace Mayer also scored.

Archbold (12-0, 4-0 NWOAL) added a 4-0 win at home against Miller City on Saturday.

The Streaks are at Liberty Center today in league play. Delta (4-7-1, 1-4) is at Waite.