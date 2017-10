The Fulton County Horseshoe Club crowned several winners at tournaments last month.

Winning the Fulton County Class A competition was Rachel Allen. Bill Savage was first in Class B.

At the Labor Day Open, Jim McQuillan took first in Class A. Paul Rohrs was victorious in Class B, Steve Meyer in Class C, and Martha Tanner in Class D.

Dakota Blosser won the junior tournament with Madison Baughman coming in second.

The league champion was Virgil Rife.