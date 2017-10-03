Wauseon victorious over Evergreen in girls soccer

Wauseon kept up the offensive pressure throughout the game as the Indians handled Evergreen 6-1 on the road in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Thursday.

The Indians opened the scoring five minutes into the game. Peppering the net with shots, Jaydelin Vasvery found the back of the net with a long shot with 34:56 left in the opening half.

“We finally had a couple days off without a game,” Wauseon coach Brandon Schroeder said of being able to prepare for the Vikings. “Our big thing was moving and moving without the ball and into space. They did that well.”

Evergreen lost its best defender, and Wauseon took advantage of that before the half ended. Avery Giguere scored twice, with her final ball bouncing around and settling on her foot.

“All-in-all I thought we would be a little more competitive,” admitted Evergreen coach Josh Radel. “Grace Bryson going down early made us shift some things around. Unfortunately with the change, the communication just wasn’t there.”

Mya Suarez opened the second half by scoring from an open spot in front of the net with 36:32 left to play.

“On turf, we have to adjust to the pace,” Schroeder said of a faster ball being played. “That was something we talked about this week. It was going to feel different and we needed to make sure we were cognizant of that.”

The Vikings did get on the board when Asia Gensch went across the box and hit the bottom side of the crossbar, then crossed the line for a goal without touching the net.

“We did make some halftime adjustments, moving Asia up to a forward position,” Radel said about getting Gensch in a position to score. “We were finally able to get some decent runs and a couple through balls up top.”

However, Wauseon came right back 11 minutes later when Kendra Gorczyca received a pass from Suarez and scored. Vasvery capped the night by putting her second goal in the back of the net with 4:37 left.

“Our distribution was where we want it to be,” Schroeder said of having four different goal-scorers in the win. “That is something we are working on, that selfless soccer.”

Wauseon finished with 22 shots on goal to five for the Vikings.

The Indians added a 2-0 win on the road over Maumee Saturday. Briley Rupp and Avery Giguere scored for the Indians.

Wauseon (7-6-1, 1-3 NWOAL) hosts Swanton Tuesday in NWOAL play. Evergreen (4-7, 0-4) returns to league play Tuesday by hosting Bryan.

Wauseon’s Jaydelin Vasvery, left, and Asia Gensch of Evergreen each go for the ball in NWOAL girls soccer action Thursday. The Indians defeated the Vikings by a 6-1 final. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/10/web1_Vasvery-v.-Gensch.jpg Wauseon’s Jaydelin Vasvery, left, and Asia Gensch of Evergreen each go for the ball in NWOAL girls soccer action Thursday. The Indians defeated the Vikings by a 6-1 final. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor Daisy Giguere of Wauseon handles the ball in open space Thursday against Evergreen. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/10/web1_Daisy-Giguere.jpg Daisy Giguere of Wauseon handles the ball in open space Thursday against Evergreen. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor