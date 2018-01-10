Life’s Lessons

In the spring, when Dad was plowing and I wanted to be with him, he would take me to the field with him. I took a tin can along and picked up earthworms in the fresh furrows. That evening after supper, Dad would take me to the country store a couple of miles down the road where I could sell the day’s crop to one of the store owners who was an avid fisherman. Guess I was running my own bait shop.

It was a pretty good deal for all – Dad kept me occupied, the fisherman got extra bait and, to top it off, I had a coin to cherish.

I well remember one evening when we came home from the store and Dad suggested I tell Mom how much money I got. I said, “A quarter.” I thought that was a pretty good income for a six-year-old entrepreneur. But Dad quickly corrected me. “No. That’s a half dollar!”

If you think about it, half dollars have all but disappeared from today’s coinage.

In the fall, several entities seeking my financial support began sending coins in their letters. I would get a nickel, a dime, seven cents, or whatever fit their program. This, of course, was to get my attention, and it did! I never threw any of the coins away.

A bit later in the season, a couple organizations began sending half dollars. At first, I looked twice to be sure what I was seeing, then I detached it from the letter and put it away.

Well, at Christmastime, I wrapped a bunch of small items into a ball with plastic kitchen wrap for my two grandkids to take apart and discover. There were toothbrushes, a couple of small ornaments, just anything I found lying around the house. Oh! What a good place to put those half dollars!

When they reached that point, unwrapping stopped. “Hey! These are really big!” You see, today’s young people don’t even recognize half dollars.

As a six-year-old, I lacked knowledge. These young people didn’t recognize the coins due to lack of exposure to them!

I hadn’t even thought of that until they began coming in the mail, and then I wondered how long it had been since I had seen that coin.

These changes slip up on us without our noticing.

Other things about our lives also change without our notice. Did you miss church last Sunday? Too busy? Sick? If you miss again this week, it is the beginning of a habit.

Church attendance needs to be more than just a good habit. It is time set aside to worship our Lord and Savior, a time to renew our spiritual lives as we commune with others of like-mindedness.

Don’t let it slip away from you. The same goes for Bible reading and prayer. Good habits but more than that, too – time to draw apart from the day’s concerns and spend time with the One Who bought us back from sin by shedding His own blood.