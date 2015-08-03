Courthouse news

WESTERN DISTRICT COURT

Rick Davis, Wauseon, speeding – assured clear distance ahead, $190 fine.

Derrick E. Mosgrove, Wauseon, expired plates, $125 fine.

Luke Merillat, Archbold, speeding, $135 fine.

Bradley R. Shreves, Swanton, speeding, $188 fine.

Tamera R, Hayward, Wauseon, safety belt violation, $81 fine.

James V. Aguilar, Fayette, speeding, $188 fine.

Katelynn E. Crowell, Wauseon, speeding, $135 fine.

Sondra M. Tackitt, Wauseon, failure to yield at stop sign, $37 fine plus court costs.

Randy A. Solly Jr., Wauseon, assault on family member, $100 fine plus court costs, 180 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, defendant is placed on reportable probation for one year and perform 60 hours community service.

Jose Cordova, Wauseon, failure to file registration for dog, $25 fine plus court costs; failure to confine dog, $25 fine plus court costs.

Chelsie Woten, Wauseon, dog running at large, $25 fine plus court costs.

Steve K. Sheeks, Archbold, charges dismissed, $0 fine plus court costs; telecommunications harassment, $500 fine plus court costs, under community control until Aug. 1, 2018, defendant is placed on reportable probation until completion of programs and must complete Anger Management Program and Recommended Aftercare.

Steve K. Sheeks, Archbold, charges dismissed, $0 fine plus court costs; disorderly conduct with persistence, $150 fine plus court costs, under community control until Aug. 1, 2018, defendant is placed on reportable probation until completion of programs and must complete Anger Management Program and Recommended Aftercare.

Jacob B. Weber, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs, under community control until Aug. 1, 2017, must successfully complete Substance Abuse Program and Recommended Aftercare, cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs for 180 days, drivers’ license suspended 180 days with work, medical and community control exemptions and perform 20 hours community service.

Timothy L. Pfost, Archbold, failure of braking equipment, $25 fine plus court costs.

Krystal G. Smith, Wauseon, charges dismissed, $0 fine plus court costs; OMVI – third offense, $575 fine lus court costs, 10 days in jail, under community control until Aug. 1, 2019, drivers’ license suspended 180 days with work, medical and community control exemptions, cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs for 180 days, must successfully complete Drug/Alcohol Assessment and Recommended Aftercare, defendant is required to purchase restricted plates from OMBV prior to abating driving privileges, defendant’s vehicle is to be immobilized for 90 days, required to have ignition interlock system installed and perform 30 hours community service.

John J. Felix, Fayette, squealing tires, $100 fine plus court costs.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Morgan M. Medina and Heath M. Armstrong to Chad Weible, 306 S. Lincoln St., Archbold, $78,000.

3WT, LLC to Michael W. and Tiffany L. O’Neill, 405 E. Superior St., Wauseon, 114,900.

Ronald L. Gerig et al to Ronald L. Gerig et al, acreage along County Road 17, Wauseon, $37,079.

David J. and Carolyn R. Brown to Dean A. Woods, 6575 County Road 1-1, Swanton, $277,500.

Joshua S. Siewert to Mary Lepisto, 4 Pelton Drive, Delta, $116,500.

James W. and Frances W. Allion to Matthew St. John, 6112 State Highway 109, Delta, $278,100.

Leonard H. and Carolyn Breidenbach toWilliam J. and Tera Z. Rogers, 145 Darlene Drive, Wauseon, $146,000.

Jimmy & Sons Investments, Ltd to Jase Investments, LLC, 204 LaChoy Drive, Archbold, $90,000.

Greater Metropolitian Title Incorporated to Nathan A. and Kristen E. Edwards, 117 Marshall Drive, Swanton, $129,000.

Merlin E. Creps to Benjamin W. and Dana L. Holt, 4550 County Road 3, Swanton, $226,000.

Donna M. Tracy to Jason Tracy, 515 Providence St., Delta, $45,000.

US Bank, N. A. to Ronald L. Momyer, 8393 County Road 20, Archbold, $43,144.

David Carroll and Natalie Shirkey toJoshua W. and Brooke K. Coll, 660 Spruce St., Wauseon, $120,000.

Gary Hurst toMicah and Rebecca K. Peterson, 2413 County Road 21, Archbold, $150,000.

Joel B. and Jennifer L. Chester to Kevin M. and Nikol D. Kinnersley, 1356 N. Cornell St., Wauseon, $170,000.

James B. Sharpes to Guy M. and Robin J. Malone, 2085 County Road J, Swanton, $80,000.

Thomas W. Miller to John C. and Alice M. Simon, 104 N. Madison St., Delta, $45,000.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Preston W. Lantz, 23, Wauseon, operations technician and Adrienne S. Hallett, 21, Wauseon, student.

Brian C. Kuney, 41, Wauseon, factory worker and Lisa S. Rupp, 47, Wauseon, nurses aide.

Tyler Christian Johnson, 21, Delta, mechanic and Amber L. Hoot, 20, Delta, living assistant.

Daniel W. Snead Jr., 32, Delta, maintenance and Krystal L. Sutter, 36, Delta, assistant manager.

Andrew E. Mehaffey, 21, Wauseon, Walmart stock man and Alexandria M. Cordy, 21, Delta, sales associate.

Jeffrey N. Lewis, 39, Lakewood, Colo., administrator and Meghan M. McCartney, 34, Denver, Colo., missionary.

David A. Orner, 42, Swanton, industrial technician and Christina M. Stuard, 39, Swanton, assembly line.

Gonzalo I. Hernandez, 22, Wauseon, laborer and Alexis R. Campos, 23, Archbold, unemployed.

Michael J. Grove, 34, Swanton, sales associate and Elisha K. Overmyer, 33, Weston, Ohio, disabled.

Reynaldo Soto Renteria, 23, Wauseon, farmer and Amalia E. Hernandez Izaguirre, 27, Wauseon, waitress.

Jacob A. Nofziger, 25, Wauseon, millwright and Jessica M. Sexton, 23, Fayette, home maker.

Ryan L. Aschemeier, 33, Huntington, Ind., shipping and Adrijana Blazevic, 29, Huntington, Ind., social worker.

Carpio Flores, 40, Archbold, truck driver and Amanda J. Geesey, 23, Archbold, cashier.

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Motorist Mutual Insurance Company, plaintiff vs. Erich Starkweather, defendant, other civil.

Midland Funding, LLC, plaintiff vs. Cynthia Gonzales, defendant, other civil.

Company of Dorosz & Drummer, Incorporated, plaintiff vs. Electra Manufacturing Corporation, defendant, other civil.

Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., plaintiff vs. Richard W. Harteis, et al, defendants, foreclosures.

Midland Funding, LLC, plaintiff vs. Raymond Schaffer, defendant, other civil.

Douglas N. Woten, plaintiff vs. Megan L. Woten, defendant, termination of marriage with children.

Marlea D. Coleman, plaintiff vs. Tylor C. Coleman, defendant, termination of marriage with children.

Kelly L. Spangler-Devariani, plaintiff vs. Vakhtang Devariani, defendant, termination of marriage with children.

Joseph A. Amoss, plaintiff vs. Micaela A. Amoss, defendant, dissolution of marriage with children.

Mindy M. Meyer, plaintiff vs. Matthew Meyer, defendant, legal separation with children.