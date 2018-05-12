FCCC students place at Skills USA Competition

Six students from Four County Career Center received Medals in the 2018 Skills USA State Championships in Columbus for placing in the top three in the State of Ohio in their skill competition. Four of these students have qualified to compete at the 2018 Skills USA National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Students who received medals are, from left: Keyera Anderson (Defiance); Tiffany Bechstein (Liberty Center); and Mia Beltran (Delta) – all part of the Crime Scene Investigation Team and will be competing at Nationals; Haylie Sheets (Liberty Center) Job Skills Open will be competing at Nationals; Reese Knapp (Archbold) Plumbing; and Andrew Canada (Pettisville) Internetworking. The Skills Ohio Championships consists of over 100 career, technical and leadership contests. Participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges.

