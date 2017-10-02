Wauseon Board of Ed accepts donations

The Wauseon Board of Education approved donations and multiple personnel items at their meeting on Thursday.

Donations accepted included $690 from Parents Supporting Schools to the WPS Student Activity Fund, $450 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7424 to the WEVS Chromebook Insurance Protection Fund, $306 from Sauder Woodworking Inc. to be applied towards pre-ACT testing for Wauseon sophomores, $90 from American Legion Post 265 for the Chromebook insurance fund, and school supplies from District 7 Association of Chapters to the school district.

Approved personnel items included offering a one-year limited classified contract to Dawn Kauffman as an Educational Health Aide for the 2017-18 school year, accepting the resignation of Susan Keys as a full-time bus driver, effective Oct. 7; approving Elizabeth Strick as a detention/Saturday school monitor for the 2017-18 school year as needed; Troy Gype, freshmen boys basketball coach; Dan Seiler, seventh grade girls basketball coach; and several volunteer coaches.

Permanent appropriations for the 2018 fiscal year were also approved at a total of $25,015,751.50. The largest pieces were the general fund at $19.7 million and bond retirement at 1.9 million.

The board also approved a service agreement for English as Second Language and 21st Century after-school services between Wauseon Schools and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.