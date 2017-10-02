Sheriff’s office gets traffic grants

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded two traffic enforcement grants totaling $34,154.50 through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

One for $19,592.70, entitled Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, and a second for $14,561.80 entitled Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, will be in effect from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2018. The grants will provide funding for extra patrols, during which deputies will focus on speeding, safety belt, and distracted and impaired driving, among other violations.

The extra patrols will take place at on various dates, and during various times in various locations throughout the county.