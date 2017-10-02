Posted on by

Sheriff’s office gets traffic grants


The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded two traffic enforcement grants totaling $34,154.50 through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

One for $19,592.70, entitled Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, and a second for $14,561.80 entitled Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, will be in effect from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2018. The grants will provide funding for extra patrols, during which deputies will focus on speeding, safety belt, and distracted and impaired driving, among other violations.

The extra patrols will take place at on various dates, and during various times in various locations throughout the county.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:50 am |    

Indians stun Liberty Center on the road

Indians stun Liberty Center on the road
12:16 pm |    

Airport FBO opens flying to everyone

Airport FBO opens flying to everyone
11:29 am |    

Archbold golf captures third straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League crown

Archbold golf captures third straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League crown