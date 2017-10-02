HEALTH INSPECTIONS

ARCHBOLD

Archbold Super Valu

Critical: Items in open refrigerator units with incorrect labels.

Non-critical: None.

Callender’s Catering

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification.

Doughbox Bakery

Critical: Items in upright freezer have no ingredients labeled.

Non-critical: None.

Carol Ann’s City Cafe

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification; residue build-up around stove area and on wall.

Fairlawn Haven

Critical: Residue build-up on ice machine.

Non-critical: None.

The Barn Restaurant

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Hot water not working in handwash sink.

Wyse Commons

Critical: Overheard person in charge tell group of dining senior citizens that farm fresh eggs must be taken from refrigerator before the Health Department arrives. Observed raw eggs in refrigerator unit of store.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification; person in charge not wearing hair restraint; non- commercial equipment.

The Home Restaurant

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification.

No violations: Homestead Ice Cream Shoppe, Dollar General Store, Lange’s Bakery.

DELTA

Delta 109

Critical: Raw hamburger stored above ready to eat foods in upright cooler; Build-up on cutting edge of can opener and on meat slicer; spray bottles throughout facility with no content labels.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; ice scoops laying in ice; build-up inside microwaves, mixer unit, front of refrigerator units, along fryer, on shelving racks in back storage, and on kitchen equipment; shelving above dishwasher drying area falling into disrepair and chipping; flooring towards back door falling into disrepair; build-up of grease under equipment throughout kitchen, around grease trap, in dry storage area, at potato storing, and on shelving in walk-in cooler and meat slice room.

The Barn Restaurant

Critical: Cook making sandwiches without wearing gloves;

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; food debris and residue along and under equipment throughout main kitchen area, prep kitchen area, and storage areas.

Delta Community Markets

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Slight protein build-up on meat department grinder and slicer, and dust along dairy cooler; water damaged ceiling tiles around deli and retail areas; slight dust and debris in back storage area; vent above meat refrigerator unit outside deli area needs cleaning.

Delta American Legion

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Non-commercial equipment; no thermolabels to check dishwasher for temperature; dust and debris on wall and floor of walk-in cooler, some residue on meat slicer and bottom of upright freezer.

No violations: American Pizza Box.

FAYETTE

Fayette Supermarket

Follow-up: Prep refrigerator repaired; meat slicer cleaned and sanitized; food items stored properly; labels added to brownies.

Freddy’s Place Bar & Grille

Critical: None.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; build-up on pop wand nozzle.

Circle K

Critical: Handwash sink blocked with mop head.

Non-critical: None.

LYONS

White City Restaurant

Follow-up: Refrigerator unit repaired, handwash sink faucet fixed.

METAMORA

County Charm Cafe

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Owner not yet certified for Level 2 food safety certification; food residue and debris under shelving, equipment and dry storage area.

Gus-N-Gomers

Critical: None.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification.

No violations: T-Mart.

SWANTON

Tano’s Pizza

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Residue on upper portion of can opener and behind cutting edge.

Swanton Valley Healthcare

Critical: None.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; cabinets on south wall falling into disrepair; no thermolabels available to check dishwasher temperature; food debris under dishwasher, freezers, and behind kitchen equipment.

Mom’s Restaurant

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Residue on top portion of meat slicer; residue build-up along upright freezer and under some equipment in upstairs kitchen area.

No violations: Swanton Sports Center.

WAUSEON

Red Rambler Coffees

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification.

aka Designs

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge has no Level 2 food safety certification.

Gracie’s Tequeria

Critical: None.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; non-commercial equipment.

Dairy Queen

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Plastic lids over food on prep table had cracks and missing pieces; debris under shelves in walk-in freezer.

McDonald’s

Critical: Raw, shelled eggs at room temperature.

Non-critical: Debris in walk-in freezer under shelves; residue build-up on floor around and under equipment.

Sullivan’s Restaurant

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Food debris on floor of dry storage area; dust build-up on vents above food prep areas.

China House Restaurant

Critical: Food stored in freezers and coolers not properly covered to protect from contamination.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; single use grocery bags used to store food and empty food cans reused; non-commercial equipment; food debris on bottom of two-door freezer and residue along gaskets on refrigerator units; dust build-up on vents.

Wendy’s

Critical: Raw hamburgers in front holding units and tomatoes on prep line at unsafe temperatures.

Non-critical: Residue on prep cooler gaskets and food build-up on upright freezer; grout levels in tile near rear door and tiles missing and in disrepair in walk-in cooler need to be fixed.

Del Mar Motel

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Non-commercial equipment.

Kam Wah 28 Restaurant

Critical: Chemicals stored next to food items.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; food debris and residue around rice cooker area and residue on refrigerator unit gaskets and dust on upright fan in kitchen; food residue on wall by dishwasher and by trash can in main kitchen cooking area.

No violations: Arby’s, Continental Plaza Carryout, Walmart, D&J Catering, Ryan’s Restaurant, The Upper Crust.