SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 14
12:07 p.m., 9430 Dover Drive, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
2:07 p.m., County Road 16 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
5:34 p.m., 4546 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
6:09 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.
7:34 p.m., 136 W. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.
8:53 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road EF, York Twp., juveniles.
9:06 p.m., 6582 County Road 26, German Twp., check on welfare.
Friday, Sept. 15
12:06 a.m., 136 W. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.
3:43 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.
5:55 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., suspicious activity.
7:52 a.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
8:55 a.m., 251 Mill St., Metamora, Metamora Fire/EMS, suspicious activity.
12:32 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66 #3, Gorham Twp., vandalism.
1:53 p.m., 3010 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
2:25 p.m., 13382 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
3 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of assault.
3:06 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.
5:08 p.m., 7834 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
5:50 p.m., 1619 County Road 24, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:40 p.m., 136 W. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.
6:58 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.
8:01 p.m., 9619 County Road B, York Twp., keep the peace.
8:46 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:42 p.m., S. Defiance Street at E. Lugbill Road, Archbold, injury accident.
Saturday, Sept. 16
12:10 a.m., 307 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
12:44 a.m., 2160 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
12:48 a.m., 3868 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.
2:42 a.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
4:12 a.m., 9730 County Road N, Royalton Twp., unwanted subject.
12:34 p.m., 3649 County Road 24, German Twp., Yoder and Frey Inc., assist public.
6:23 p.m., 10035 County Road F, York Twp., dog bite.
8:41 p.m., 4540 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
8:43 p.m., County Road H at County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.
9:59 p.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, fight.
10:29 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, Sept. 17
10:11 a.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
11:22 a.m., 4549 County Road E #27, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
3:28 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:54 p.m., 5750 County Road H, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
7:43 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., neighbor trouble.
9:38 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.
9:40 p.m., 4592 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.
11:09 p.m., 17000 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., K-9 Unit.
11:10 p.m., 1630 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
11:37 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Circle K, robbery.
Monday, Sept. 18
6:08 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., reckless operation.
8:30 a.m., 114 E. Main St., Metamora, Village of Metamora, larceny.
6:16 p.m., 521 Commercial St., Pettisville, M&R Redi Mix Inc., assist other unit.
8:45 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, Country Corral, reckless operation.
9:02 p.m., 4333 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
2:27 a.m., out of area, assist other unit.
4:44 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Del Mar Motor Lodge, suspicious vehicle.
11:16 a.m., 23312 County Road F, German Twp., assist other unit.
2:32 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., hit-skip accident.
5:58 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., injury accident.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
6:13 a.m., 1381 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., injury accident.
6:45 a.m., 4614 County Road T, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.
7:34 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.
8:17 a.m., 23507 County Road BC, Archbold, civil matter.
10:10 a.m., 3990 County Road L, Fulton Twp., assist public.
12:08 p.m., 10283 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., mental issue.
5:01 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.
7:59 p.m., 251 Mill St., Metamora, Metamora Fire/EMS, burglary in progress.
9:17 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.
Thursday, Sept. 21
1:12 a.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., assist public.