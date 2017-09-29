Commissioners approve Delta annexation

The Fulton County Commissioners approved the annexation of York Township land into the Village of Delta at a recent meeting.

MetalX, an Indiana-based company, plans to build a $35 million scrap processing plant on 60 acres of mainly farmland on State Route 109 at the intersection of U.S. 20A. It is expcted that 80 people will be hired for the plant’s first phase. A total of over 100 employees are expected to be hired by 2020.

The newly annexed property includes several parcels. The property located directly at the intersection of State Route 109 and U.S. 20A was already part of the village.