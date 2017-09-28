CCNO holding open house

In recognition of nearly 30 years of operation, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) will host an open house Oct. 1, Oct. 2, and Oct. 4, allowing the public and officials to tour the facility.

The open house will be held from Sunday, Oct, 1, from noon-5 p.m., Monday, and Oct. 2, from 4-8 p.m. Area public officials are encouraged to attend the open house Wednesday, Oct. 4, from noon to 5 p.m.

Jim Dennis, CCNO executive director, said the open house is in recognition of approaching nearly 30 years of operational excellence. He added that CCNO has been consistently 100 percent compliant with American Correctional Association (ACA) standards since 2003, as well as with the State of Ohio jail standards as far back as 1993.

Tours of the facility will be provided, along with a question and answer session. Participants need to bring a driver’s license or photo ID. For security reasons, background checks will be completed on all participants who plan to tour the facility. Anyone under the age of 18 but older than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No one under the age of 13 will be allowed to tour the facility.

CCNO has served the five counties of Lucas, Defiance, Fulton, Williams, and Henry for the past 27 years. CCNO provides 323 beds for Lucas County; 60 for Defiance County; 55 beds each for Fulton and Williams counties; and 37 for Henry County.

To find out more information, visit www.ccnoregionaljail.org or the Facebook page.