Apple dumplings rule at Delta fest

It’s again time to indulge in a longtime local tradition offering food, fun, and music, and paying homage to a delectable dessert.

The Delta Apple Dumpling Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Main and Monroe streets. And while the annual event showcases the hearty pastry, events for the entire family will be available.

Festival highlights will include a pie-throwing booth, with some familiar village faces acting as targets: Delta Mayor Dan Miller; Delta Village Council members Ashley Todd and Tony Dawson; Delta Middle School Principal Doug Ford; Pike-Delta-York transportation employee Brandi Sutton; Delta Community Fire Department representative Shannon Heinemann; Delta Youth Soccer President Paul Todd; and Daryl Shelt of Eagles Lodge #2597.

Visitors can browse 45 vendor booths along Main Street selling food, crafts, and home improvement opportunities, and representing local organizations. Businesses along the street will also offer merchandise.

Available food selections include American Pizza Box, hot dogs by the Boy Scouts, ribeye sandwiches and bratwurst from Delta Community Market, and a concession stand with hot dogs, snow cones, lemonade, and cotton candy.

The festival will also feature Happy the Clown, pumpkin painting, hay wagon rides, a Quarter Scramble and other games and inflatables for kids for the price of a $5 wristband, and visits from Buster the School Bus Robot and a Delta Community Fire Department fire truck.

A pie contest will award $25 for first prize and $10 for second prize. Pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies can be dropped off at the contest booth.

The Delta Community Band will perform at 12:30 p.m., and the Delta High School Prep Band at 1:30 p.m.

Delta 109 Tavern and Eatery, 214 W. Main St., will provide 500 apple dumplings for the event. Owner Bret Bauman said making the dessert is time-consuming, and will take 2 1/2 days to complete the job.

The recipe is simple, “but quality ingredients is the key,” Bauman said.

The Apple Dumpling Festival was begun by the Delta Chamber of Commerce in 1991. It was eventually ended, but was revived in 2010.

