Sauder Village presents Fiber Arts Fest

Fiber artists from throughout the region will be gathering in Archbold on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, for the annual Fiber Arts Fest at Sauder Village.

Guests will be able to watch spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting tatting, and many other fiber arts demonstrations. There will be workshops and fiber exhibits, and vendors will be selling handmade items and fiber art supplies.

“We are thrilled to have so many talented fiber artists and vendors joining us again this year for our annual Fiber Arts Fest at Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “There continues to be an increased interest in fiber arts, and we welcome the opportunity to celebrate and share information about these crafts with our guests.”

A highlight of the event this year is a special display of antique and vintage textiles presented by fiber artist Joan Sheridan. From towels and purses to feed bags and lace, this year’s Fiber Arts Fest will showcase textiles from the last 200 years. The earliest object is a “show towel” from Pennsylvania, while other items on display include lace baby bonnets, sugar sack aprons, and different kinds of rugs.

A collector since the 1970s, Joan Sheridan is a textile specialist volunteer at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich.

Guests will have an opportunity to visit with fiber artists and watch as they demonstrate spinning, weaving, knitting, rug hooking, tatting, and crocheting. There will also be craftsmen demonstrating felting, bobbin lace, spinning on a great wheel, peg knitting, using a blending board, flax processing, and using a sock machine. A number of vendors will set up in Founder’s Hall – offering guests a great opportunity to purchase supplies or hand-made items.

Additionally, there will be a “Fiber Arts Zone” with a variety of fiber-related activities for children to try including carding wool, spinning, weaving, making felt balls, making yarn dolls and working with sewing cards.

New this year is a free “Fiber Arts Saturday Night String Along” being offered at the Sauder Heritage Inn. Fiber arts enthusiasts are encouraged to bring knitting needles, spinning wheels, and looms and work on projects from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Heritage Inn. There is no fee, and pre-registration is not required.

A variety of unique workshops are also being offered. Fiber artists Sonja Downey, Kate Larson, and Joan Sheridan are offering both full and half-day workshops on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. Workshop details and registration information is available online at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/fiber-arts-fest/workshops.

For more information, call 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

