New Indian Hill Trails celebrated


Members of the Wauseon Rotary Club and individuals who assisted in clearing woods for the new Indian Hill Trails adjacent to Homecoming Park participated Sept. 25 in a ribbon cutting ceremony. The passive walking routes winding through over one mile of trail were a Rotarian project, and will open this month.


