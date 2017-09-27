Class of ‘49 reminisces

The Wauseon High School Class of 1949 met over the summer to both reminisce and catch up on their lives. Pictured are – front row – Mary Barnes Oyer, Joyce Lillich Hageman, MaryAnn Wolf Merillat, Merlin Graber O’Neill, Oneta Neuenschwander Wiechers, Jan Slagle Boyers, Carol Drewyor Ray (seated) – back row – James Roos, Ardith Masales Harris, Lowell Roth, Marvin Stoll, Richard Schwab, and Vernon Plassman.

