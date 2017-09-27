Locals fare well at state fair

WAUSEON — Ohio State Fair winners and placers from Fulton County were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension.

Clock trophy winners were Zeke Borton for Get Started in Art, Junior; Angela Garbers for Making the Cut, Senior; and Carsyn Hagans for Self Determined Natural Resources.

Earning Outstanding of the Day awards were:

Gracie Stough, Sport Nutrition 1, Junior; Hannah May Borton, Keeping Fit, Senior and Archery, Senior; Mylee Rochelle, Scrapbooking, Junior; Laurel Garbers, Welding; Ashlynn Lugbill, Cake Decorating Beginner, Junior; Elizabeth Baker, Reptiles and Amphibians; Landon Graffice, Rope, Junior; Rachel Short, Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, Senior; Chet Meyer, Nailing it Together; Allena Crossgrove, Fun with Clothes, Junior; Morgan Kohler, Rifle, Junior; Kelissa James, Basic Archery; and Jack Borton, Teaming with Insects.

In the dogs division, Elizabeth Mignin placed first in showmanship Intermediate B and sixth place in You and Your Dog Intermediate.

With horses, Allison Herr won reserve champion poles in the junior pony division, reserve champion ground roping, third place barrels and fifth place in the stakes race. Rachel Lee was a finalist in the 15-16-year-old hunter under saddle and fifth place in the 16-year-old showmanship division. Emily Lee was ninth in the 11-year-old equitation division. Amber Smith placed 10th in the 13-year-old Western pleasure division.

In the cattle division, Herr had the grand champion shorthorn plus female, and 2017 summer yearling champion female Simmental, Best of Buckeye Champion Simmental and placed third in beef breeding showmanship.

In the goat division, Wyatt Borer won outstanding 10-year-old market exhibitor, first place in 79-80 pound market wether, third place 10-year-old showmanship and eighth place 10-year-old skillathon.

Breanna Huffman earned an honorable mention in the cavies project.