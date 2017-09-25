Posted on by

Ramey pretrial schedule


The pretrial schedule for James Ramey, who is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Amanda Mangas, 23, of Delta on March 14, then kidnapping their 10-month-old son, is as follows: Oct. 10, 10 a.m.; Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; Dec. 4, 1 p.m.; Feb. 12, 1 p.m.; Feb. 26, 1 p.m.; March 5, 1 p.m. All of the hearing are in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Ramey’s trial will begin March 12, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.

He faces 22 felony counts, including two for aggravated murder that carry a death penalty specification. He has pleaded not guilty, and remains incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on $1 million bond.

