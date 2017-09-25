Ramey pretrial schedule

The pretrial schedule for James Ramey, who is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Amanda Mangas, 23, of Delta on March 14, then kidnapping their 10-month-old son, is as follows: Oct. 10, 10 a.m.; Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; Dec. 4, 1 p.m.; Feb. 12, 1 p.m.; Feb. 26, 1 p.m.; March 5, 1 p.m. All of the hearing are in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Ramey’s trial will begin March 12, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.

He faces 22 felony counts, including two for aggravated murder that carry a death penalty specification. He has pleaded not guilty, and remains incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on $1 million bond.