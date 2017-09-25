Gardening at Heartland

A few residents of Heartland of Wauseon and their families worked to create a flower box and vegetable garden to allow Heartland residents the opportunity to garden during the dog days of summer. Lumber was donated by Garber’s Saw Mill, owned by the sons of resident Catherine Garber. The box was put together by Jim Davis, nephew to resident Leona Loveland. The vegetable box is full of cucumbers, lettuce, peppers, and cherry tomatoes, while the flower box is full of annual blooms of all colors. Pictured – top, from left – is Jim Davis, Marty Garbers, Dave Garbers – bottom, from left – Heartland resident Leona Loveland, Stephanie Wallington of Heartland Activities and Central Supply, and Heartland resident Catherine Garbers.

