Folk singer at Opera House

Renowned folk musician Joe Crookston will perform at the Fayette Opera House on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Crookston is a songwriter, guitarist, painter, and fiddler whose recording, “Able Baker Charlie & Dog” was awarded Album of the Year by Folk alliance International. Joe’s live performances are multi-media celebrations feature looped fiddle, video, slide guitar, and songs. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students, Children 12 and under admitted free with paid adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets or call 419-237-2721 to reserve tickets for pick-up at the box office, cash or check only.

