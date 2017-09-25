Hurricane aid

Students in the HOSA Future Health Professionals club at Four County Career Center in Archbold not only collected over 300 tennis shoes in their “Tennies” for Texas – Put Your Best Foot Forward campaign for the flood victims of the hurricanes, but spent three days assisting volunteers at Impact With Hope in Waterville. Students helped in the packaging of donated items that were loaded on trucks and sent to the many victims of hurricanes in Florida and Texas. The students spent hours packaging and loading several truckloads of non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies. Shown packaging these containers are Health Careers students Elisabeth Posey of Delta and Brooklyn Smith of Wauseon.

