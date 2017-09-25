Delta Elementary gets $1M grant for student program

Delta Elementary School will launch before- and after-school educational programs this school year, thanks to a $1 million federal 21st Century grant.

Superintendent Ted Haselman said the grant will be dispersed over a five-year period, and will fund Panther Pack, a program targeting students who could benefit from extra educational instruction and/or behavioral needs. The program, which starts Oct. 23, will also focus on increased family engagement.

Haselman said Panther Pack will be similar to Panther Den, a 2016 grant-funded Delta Middle School program. The Panther Pack will focus on strengthening literacy and math skills, positive youth development, and encouraging family participation in extracurricular student activities.

The program will operate 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Elementary school students will be led by licensed teachers and program assistants in lessons and activities designed to target areas of need. Programs such as STAR math and reading will be used to monitor student progress.

And Panther Pack will partner with Panther Den to offer students and their families enrichment activities.

“This grant will provide a great opportunity for students of Delta Elementary,” Haselman said. “The Panther Pack will provide a safe place for students to receive additional instruction and the opportunity to participate in unique activities.”

Communty partners in the program include North Star Bluescope Steel, the Delta Public Library, Family Services of Northwest Ohio, the Fulton County Health Department, the United Way, Delta Church of Christ, Delta Chamber of Commerce, OSU Extension, and T.A.C.K.L.E.