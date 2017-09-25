Posted on by

Chili Cook-Off offers taste of Wauseon


Kids enjoyed a ride on a mini train.


From left, Hailey Coulter, Brailyn Fogarty, Halle Coulter, and Gianna Coulter displayed their patriotism during the Chili Cook-Off.


Janice May|Fulton County Expositor

Chili Cook-Off visitors line up to sample chili from various competitors.


Janice May|Fulton County Expositor

The Wauseon Chili Cook-Off was held under sunny skies and warm temperatures on Saturday. The winners are:

People’s Choice – 1st Place: Fulton County Humane Society; 2nd Place: Barber, Kaper, Stamm, Robinson and McWatters law firm; 3 Place: Wauseon Masonic Lodge.

Judge’s Choice – American Legion Post #265.

Mayor’s Choice – Barber, Kaper, Stamm, Robinson and McWatters law firm.

Police/Fire Competition – Wauseon Police Department.

