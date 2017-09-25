County gets ‘Health at Work’ award

ComPsych Corporation, a provider of Healthy Guidance trademarked wellness programs, has announced that Fulton County is among the Gold winners of its 13th Annual Health at Work Award.

The county was chosen in the category of 101-2,500 employees. Winners were selected based on their wellness program’s comprehensiveness, delivery, promotion, participation rates, and results achieved.

“Employers are increasingly investing in the health and well-being of their workforce,” said Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz, founder, chairman and CEO of ComPsych. “We applaud these organizations for supporting the health of their employees, and are proud to be a part of their well-being initiatives.”

ComPsych is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs. Other award winners include Froedtert Health, Latham & Watkins, and Alexandria Renew Enterprises.