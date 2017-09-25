Stoplight sought at trail crossing

The Wauseon Lions Club intends to pursue improving the safety of the Wabash Cannonball Trail at Shoop Avenue. Over the summer, club members helped lead the way to improvements at the street crossings on the trail.

Jerry Smith, Christy Shadbolt and Tod Emerson spearheaded the move, which was brought to Wauseon City Council on Aug. 7. Council approved repainting the crossing on all street and trail crossings and placing signs at each crossing.

In addition, Council approved placing a solar operated blinking pedestrian/bike crossing light at the Shoop Avenue crossing in next year’s budget.

The Lions intend to pursue improving the safety of the Shoop Avenue crossing with further study regarding a proposed stop light similar to the one in Delta near the library and Memorial Hall. During meetings with city and Maumee Valley Planning Organization officials it was noted that the blinking crossing sign was a big improvement, but it is not as enforceable as a stoplight would be.

An Ohio Department of Transportation grant could be possible to cover the $80,000-$100,000 estimated cost of the stoplight. There is an opportunity for a grant where the city would be responsible for 20 percent of the funding and the Lions Club has indicated a willingness to contribute financially to the city’s share.

If a grant is pursued, it will require letters of support from leaders in the community and results from a survey of users of the trail.

The acquisition of a stoplight is at least two years away.