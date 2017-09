A poker run is planned for Saturday to raise funds for the Baumgartner/Bandy Scholarship. The event will be at Delta Eagles FOE #2597, 304 Main St.

Registration is at 11 a.m. at the Eagles. Bikes leave at noon.

All are welcome, even if not riding. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.

The scholarship is named for Jacob Baumgartner and Austin Bandy who were killed in a car crash on their way to Four County Career Center.

Those interested in making a donation can contact Denise at 419-388-1565.