City Council welcomes new clerk

A brief meeting of Wauseon City Council on Monday was used to welcome the city’s new Clerk of Council and to discuss a citizen’s request for speed bumps.

Andrea Gerken covered her first City Council meeting solo, filling in for Margaret Murphy, who she will replace as Clerk of Council beginning Sept. 30. Murphy submitted her resignation for the purpose of retirement.

At a Personnel Committee meeting held Aug. 15, Gerken was unanimously appointed to fill Murphy’s term, which expires Jan. 31, 2018. Gerken has served as the city’s water utility clerk.

The Street Committee reported that installing speed bumps on Virginia Drive and Doris Drive was discussed at a brief Sept. 5 meeting. The request was made to city offices by a resident of that area.

Committee member Shane Chamberlin said Monday no action was considered because “there has not been a traffic problem as far as we know of” on those roadways. He said the committee also discussed the problem speed bumps would cause during snow plow season, and the possible precedent installing them could start, with numerous other neighborhoods requesting them.

Doris Drive and Virginia Drive are scheduled for repaving by the city.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department has received plans and approval for permits for a remodeling project on its sleep rooms for personnel. He said the next step is acquiring bids for the work.

Sluder said the department is currently working on providing tours and in-school programs for city schools in October.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet announced a Use of Force class for the public, scheduled Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. Limited to 15 people, the class will put participants through firearms simulator training that uses both police and citizen scenarios.

Torbet said the annual Citizens Police Academy did not proceed due to lack of enough participants.

He also reminded citizens about the Wauseon Chili Cook-Off scheduled Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Wauseon.

• Public Service Director Dennis Richardson said he met last week with engineers from Arcadis, a Toledo engineering firm, about the biosolids improvement project at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant. He said the project specifications and drawings are about 30 percent completed.

Richardson also said the city pool project is progressing well.

The council approved the second reading of a resolution to accept the recommendation of the city’s Revolving Loan Fund Committee and authorize Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreement with Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing.

The next City Council meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 2 in the second floor chambers at 230 Clinton St.

