Grand jury indicts five people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Daniel E. Maynard Jr., 33, of Napoleon was indicted on two counts of theft of drugs. On or about July 22, 2017, he allegedly stole Hydrocodon and Oxycodone.

Michael D. Lebo III, 20, of Beloit, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 24, 2017, he allegedly possessed the drug MDA.

Mark A. Cormack, 21, of Richmond, Va., was indicted on two counts of felonious assault. On our about Aug. 18, 2017, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

Joseph T. Cox, 36, of Swanton was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Sept. 7, 2017, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Randy A. Solly Jr., 29, or Delta was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of burglary, one count of vandalism, one count of theft of drugs, one count of grand theft, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. On or about July 23, 2017, he allegedly obtained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it had been stolen. He also allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole a dangerous drug, a firearm, a motor vehicle, and other items.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.