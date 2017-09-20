Sportsmen Club plans chicken dinner

The Fulton County Sportsmen Club will hold its third annual Chicken Dinner at its clubhouse on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until all meals have been sold.

Located at 7700 County Road 14, the clubhouse lies just north of the Wauseon Walmart, and club members will welcome the public to the dinner.

According to Greg Ruger, president of the club, the chicken dinner proceeds will benefit the many youth activities sponsored by the organization.

“We want to promote and sponsor outdoor activities for every age, but we feel it is extremely important to get our kids involved in hunting, fishing, and all other outdoor sports,” he said. “Some of the youth events we sponsor include the FFA Trap Shoot of schools, free Hunter’s Education classes for youth, and our annual Kid’s Fun Day.”

Mary’s Famous Fried Chicken will be featured at the chicken dinner. Sides for the dinner include mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, carrots, cole slaw, a roll, a variety of desserts, and a drink. Dinners will cost $8, and people are welcome to eat in the clubhouse, but carryout service will also be available.

“We hope to earn more proceeds this year than last year so that we may continue to offer our youth programs,” Ruger said. Last year the club had 125 chickens to serve the public, and the group obtained over $700 for their various programs.

For more information about the Fulton County Sportsmen Club, visit the website www.fultoncosportsmenclub.org/about_us.html or follow the club on Facebook.