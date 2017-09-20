WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 6
11:19 a.m., 1108 Arrowhead Trail, investigate complaint.
4:05 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
5:24 p.m., 200 block E. Walnut Street, investigate complaint.
5:44 p.m., 147 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.
7:46 p.m., 325 Frances Drive, unruly juvenile.
11:49 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, open door.
Thursday, Sept. 7
12:05 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #302, investigate complaint.
12:22 a.m., 425 Robert Drive, investigate complaint.
4:31 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.
7:45 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.
9:05 a.m., 1270 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, Fulton County Expositor, downed lines.
10:49 a.m., 805 Cherry St., check on welfare.
4:16 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1208, larceny.
5:52 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, 911 hang-up.
7:41 p.m., 446 E. Oak St., animal call.
10:23 p.m., 500 block Ottokee Street, loud noise.
10:38 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, investigate complaint.
Friday, Sept. 8
3:13 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, 911 hang-up.
8:27 a.m., 665 E. Linfoot St., animal call.
3:42 p.m., 332 Barbara Drive, check on welfare.
3:53 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, suspicious vehicle.
5:28 p.m., 415 Cole St. #39, check on welfare.
7 p.m., 413 W. Elm St., drug overdose.
8:38 p.m., 209 E. Walnut St., investigate complaint.
11:29 p.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., Eddie’s Body Shop, investigate complaint.
Saturday, Sept. 9
9:49 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.
12:59 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1106, loud noise.
2:12 p.m., 413 E. Oak St., theft.
2:23 p.m., 400 block N. Fulton Street, burning trash.
5:45 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, animal call.
5:47 p.m., 415 Cole St. #45, suspicious activity.
6:14 p.m., 216 E. Linfoot St., animal call.
6:42 p.m., 135 Darlene Drive, littering.
6:52 p.m., 227 McKinley St., accident with property damage.
7:46 p.m., 316 Madison St., dead on arrival.
9:54 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #10, animal call.
Sunday, Sept. 10
1:48 a.m., 100 block Depot Street, debris in roadway.
2:58 a.m., 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, suspicious vehicle.
4:45 a.m., 100 block S. Fulton Street, investigate complaint.
8:53 a.m., Lawrence Avenue at Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.
12:08 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1201, family trouble.
3:06 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #200, suspicious activity.
4:13 p.m., Parkview Street, investigate complaint.
6:03 p.m., 310 N. Brunell St., barking dog.
7:16 p.m., 300 block Barbara Drive, juveniles playing in street.
8:47 p.m., 119 N. Fulton St., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, investigate complaint.
9:51 p.m., 224 Jefferson St., check on welfare.
Monday, Sept. 11
6:21 a.m., Glenwood Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, animal call.
8:04 p.m., 104 W. Chestnut Court, unwanted subject.
1:13 p.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., juveniles.
1:57 p.m., W. Leggett Street, domestic trouble.
4:01 p.m., W. Leggett Street, domestic trouble.
5:33 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, juveniles.
7:46 p.m., 415 Cole St., suspicious person.
8:27 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., 911 hang-up.
10 p.m., 1275 N. Shoop Ave., Subway, investigate complaint.
11:19 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, harassment.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
7:20 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.
9:45 a.m., 260 W. Chestnut St., larceny.
3:30 p.m., 525 Wood St., juveniles.
5:40 p.m., 800 block N. Shoop Avenue, injury accident.
6:18 p.m., E. Walnut Street at Third Street, juveniles.
8:26 p.m., 112 Depot St., Murphy’s Place, counterfeit money.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU