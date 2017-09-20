Delta woman sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Amy S. Mathers, 43, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On or about Dec. 5, 2016, she possessed cocaine.

She was sentenced to 11 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution and court-appointed counsel fees.

Noah Hupp, 23, of Milwaukie, Ore., previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. On or about May 11, 2017, he prepared for a shipment or transported marijuana.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with treatment; not consume or possess marijuana; and not enter a dispensary selling marijuana.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.

Ekai Stone, 27, of Gladstone, Ore., previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. On or about May 11, 2017, he prepared for shipment or transported marijuana.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to serve 128 days at CCNO with credit for time served and pay prosecution costs.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.