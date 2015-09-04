Archbold man sentenced for sex crime

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge James E. Barber in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

David P. Tressler, Ill, 33, of Delta previously pleaded guilty, in two separate cases, to theft and unauthorized use of property. On or about Feb. 1, 2015, to Feb. 11, 2015, and on or about March 23, 2015, he stole jewelry valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, and used the property of another without consent, respectively.

He was sentenced to concurrently serve 10 months in prison and 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and ordered to: pay any fees, all prosecution costs, and any court-appointed counsel fees; and make restitution payable through the county Clerk of Courts office.

Aaron Bowers, 23, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Between August 2014 and Dec. 25, 2014, he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay a $250 fine; register as a Tier II sex offender; have no contact with the victim; have no unsupervised contact with any minor; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; successfully complete a sex offender treatment program if treatment is recommended by the Center for Child and Family Advocacy; and serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for six days served.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Kyle Shields, 27, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to grand theft and safecracking. Between Jan 24 and March 5 of 2015 he stole a handgun and broke into a locked gun safe.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol or any illegal substances; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; pay restitution of $259.34 to the victim; obtain his GED; and successfully complete the SEARCH rehabilitation program in Bowling Green, and all aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison.

Briana Siler, 19, had previously pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class. On May 28, 2015, she stole a laptop from an elderly person.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; successfully complete drug treatment at Devlac Hall; pay restitution of $109; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; serve 40 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for all time served; seek and maintain employment; and obtain her GED.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Dorian Yates, 21, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to theft. Between Dec. 12 and 13 of 2014 he stole checks and cashed them.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: obtain his GED; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; pay restitution to the victim; serve four days in CCNO, with credit for days served; and successfully complete the SEARCH program.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Ah Tone, 22, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., previously pleaded to possession of a controlled substance analog. On May 16, 2015, he had synthetic marijuana in his possession.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and counsel fees; pay a $250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; seek and maintain employment; successfully complete drug and alcohol treatment an any aftercare if recommended after the assessment; surrender his operator’s license for six months, with limited driving privileges; and serve six days in CCNO, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.

Michael Kreuz, 55, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On Sept. 11, 2014, he had cocaine in his possession.

He was sentenced to two years of community control.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.

David Evans, 19, of South Bend, Ind., previously pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. On March 14, 2015, he had a hydrocodone-acetaminophen pill in his possession.

He was sentenced to 180 days in CCNO, with credit for time served, and ordered to participate in the New Beginnings rehabilitation program.

Melissa Bellman, 31, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Aug. 5, 2014, she had heroin in her possession.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and appointed counsel fees; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol or illegal substances; serve seven days in CCNO, with credit for two days served; successfully complete an outpatient drug treatment; seek and maintain employment; and surrender her operator’s license for six months, with privileges for work and treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.