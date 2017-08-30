FCCC hosting Senior Citizens Day

Four County Career Center in Archbold is hosting a Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Senior citizens are invited to attend for a morning of activities and lunch. Activities will include: a hand and arm massage by Cosmetology students; a floral activity led by Floral Design students; creating a winter ornament under the direction of the Interior Design students; a 15-minute senior workout led by the Sports Fitness and Exercise Science students; basic health checks from Health Careers students; and Bingo with prizes led by Hospitality Services students.

The day will end with a complimentary soup and sandwich luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts Management and Chef Training students under the leadership of Chef Herold.

FCCC student ambassadors will assist in the activities and act as guides throughout the morning.

To register, call Janet Knierim at 419-267-2267 or log into www.fourcounty.net. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 14.

Parking will be available in the front parking lot off State Route 34. Enter the building through the front doors.