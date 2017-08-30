Lauber Insurance donation financial literacy curriculum

Lauber Insurance Group, Inc. is donating Ramsey Solutions’ “Foundations in Personal Finance” curriculum to Archbold, Wauseon and Pettisville high schools. It is a curriculum to teaching financial literacy to students,

“I believe ‘Foundations in Personal Finance’ is one of the most important classes that our young adults can take,” said Brad Rupp, president. “Learning how to save, spend, and give are the keys to winning with money. The earlier you can learn those skills, the better off you will be in all areas of life.”

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created “Foundations in Personal Finance,” a school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path to financial literacy. It utilizes the blended learning model that meets standards and benchmarks in all 50 stats and Jump$start national standards. It has been taught in more than 10,000 schools and educational institutions.

For more information or to sponsor a class in your area, go to www.daveramsey.com/school.