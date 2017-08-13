Sauder Village presents rug hooking show

Recognized as one of the top rug hooking events in the nation, the 21st Annual Sauder Village Rug Hooking Event will be held Aug. 16-19 in Founder’s Hall.

The exhibit will offer a display of colors, patterns, sizes, and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories including original designs, people and places, animals, geometric designs, florals, and mixed media.

This year’s Feature Exhibit, “Year of the Man – Man Made,” will pay tribute to the male artists, collectors, dealers, and business men who have had a considerable impact in the rug hooking world. Other special exhibits this year will include a “Men Only” exhibit of rugs hooked by June Myles, an exhibit highlighting Ralph Warren Burnham, and a number of group exhibits with themed rugs focused on sunflowers, Old Maid cards, squares, and flags, among others.

The “Celebration Exhibit” will feature award-winning rugs from Rug Hooking Magazine’s “Celebration of Hand-Hooked Rugs 27.” All of the Celebration award-winners have been invited to display their rugs, featuring some of the best rugs in the country, as well as internationally.

The event allows participation in a variety of workshops offered by accomplished teachers from across the country. The show also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits, and tools directly from vendors specializing in rug hooking materials. Each day of the exhibit, there will be working demonstrators to watch and rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft. There are a variety of rug hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops. For more details visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 to check class availability.

There is a “Show-Only” admission to the Rug Hooking Exhibit of $11; for $17 the adult admission includes the entire village.

