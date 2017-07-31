Baileys celebrate 50th

Hal and Jayne Bailey announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

On Aug. 4, 1967, Hal Bailey and Jayne Ladd were joined in holy matrimony at North Dover E.U.B. Church north of Wauseon, with Pastor Daniel Bare officiating.

The couple has two children, Douglas (Donna) Bailey of Wauseon and Angela (Josh) Fritsch of Montpelier, along with four grandchildren, Jaycob, Spencer, and Emily Bailey and Ashley Fritsch.

Natives of Wauseon, Hal and Jayne enjoy traveling and spending time with family.