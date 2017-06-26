Students awarded arts scholarships

Several Fulton County residents are among 18 students the Black Swamp Arts Council awarded nearly $4,000 to as part of their 2017 Summer Arts Scholarships program. Recipients were honored at a June 5 awards ceremony at Shalom Counseling and Mediation Center in Archbold.

Local students include: Marijanna Brunn, Wauseon; Jaiden Shellenberger, Wauseon; Dominic Heising, Pettisville; Lyla Heising, Pettisville; and Mackenna Whitacre, Archbold.

Students will attend music, theatre, dance and fine arts camps or receive private music instruction in locations including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Louisiana and Europe.

The BSAC Summer Arts Scholarship program was created to provide financial assistance for students entering grades 7-12 to receive enrichment and return to school in the fall with greater proficiency, and become leaders in their chosen areas. Several former scholarship recipients are currently teachers and staff members in area arts education programs.

Students awarded include – front, from left – Jaiden Shellenberger, Marijanna Brunn, Lyla Heising, Aubrie Calvin, Lydia Grime, Anna Thomas, Violet Thomas – back, from left – Riley Mutscheller, Cailey Nardone, Katherine Keber, Dominic Heising, Haylee Hartman, MacKenna Whitacre, and Emma Bowers. Not pictured: Emma Kwiatkowski, Leah Pitman, Isabel Roth, and Jaeger Schwab. http://fcnews.aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/06/web1_black-swamp-arts.jpg Students awarded include – front, from left – Jaiden Shellenberger, Marijanna Brunn, Lyla Heising, Aubrie Calvin, Lydia Grime, Anna Thomas, Violet Thomas – back, from left – Riley Mutscheller, Cailey Nardone, Katherine Keber, Dominic Heising, Haylee Hartman, MacKenna Whitacre, and Emma Bowers. Not pictured: Emma Kwiatkowski, Leah Pitman, Isabel Roth, and Jaeger Schwab.