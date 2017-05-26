Giving their time and effort

Wauseon FFA member Jory Kesler put archival newspapers in order at the Fulton County Expositor on May 9 as part of the chapter’s Community Service Day. The Wauseon FFA’s 145 members partnered with Fulton County businesses and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to donate hours of community service.

