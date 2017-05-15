Jaguars rule at Special Olympics

Josh Parran, left, and Joel Reinking were among the Fulton County Jaguars who earned a bevy of medals at the Special Olympic Spring Games held Saturday, May 6, at Southview High School in Sylvania. The events that were held included track and field and volleyball. Of the Jaguars, directed by Celia Wilson, one volleyball team won first place and the other team won second place. Other first place medals went to Fulton County in the shotput, 100 meter dash, and other track events that took place. The Jaguars represented Fulton County in the best way and displayed how practice and motivation can make a participant great. They are now looking forward to the upcoming softball season and the Special Olympics Summer Games.

