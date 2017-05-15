WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, May 3

944 a.m., 534 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.

9:46 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs filed.

12:27 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, mental issue.

12:42 p.m., 509 E. Chestnut St., harassment.

1:55 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #1, animal call.

6:03 p.m., E. Leggett Street, juveniles.

7:08 p.m., 247 Marshall St., abandoned vehicle.

8:42 p.m., 316 N. Brunell St., investigate complaint.

10:17 p.m., 110 Barney Oldfield Drive, suicidal threats.

Thursday, May 4

12:07 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, juveniles.

12:11 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy.,Walmart, larceny.

6:08 p.m., 1244 N. Shoop Ave., Gallippo’s Photography, accident with property damage.

6:47 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., Anytime Fitness, accident with property damage.

10:16 p.m., 1005 Old Orchard Drive, investigate complaint.

Friday, May 5

8:03 a.m., 1056 N. Ottokee St., check on welfare.

8:40 a.m., W. Leggett Street, vandalism.

9:06 a.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Walnut Street, accident with property damage.

11:34 a.m., 640 Wood St., drugs.

1:59 p.m., 1442 N. Shoop Ave., Wendy’s, accident with property damage.

2:50 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment filed.

4:05 p.m., 222 E. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

4:16 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident.

7:01 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #105, trespassing.

8 p.m., 1356 N. Cornell Lane, open burn.

9:13 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

9:22 p.m., 820 N. Fulton St., investigate complaint.

9:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

9:59 p.m., 605 Woodside Court, animal call.

Saturday, May 6

4:36 a.m., 135 N. Maplewood St., suspicious activity.

8:04 a.m., 390 E. Linfoot St., civil matter.

10:03 a.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton Manor, larceny.

12 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

1:06 p.m., 423 Mattera Drive, animal call.

1:24 p.m., 434 Indian Road, animal call.

3:13 p.m., 212 Marshall St., harassment.

7:49 p.m., 227 Marshall St., 911 hang-up.

8:51 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave., Parkview Physicians Group, intoxicated subject.

9:34 p.m., 239 McKinley St., accident with property damage.

10:19 p.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.

10:26 p.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.

Sunday, May 7

1:52 a.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., suspicious activity.

1:57 a.m., 1187 Apache Drive, vandalism.

2:12 a.m., 100 block S. Franklin Street, vandalism.

2:16 a.m., 100 block S. Franklin Street, vandalism.

4:47 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

9:13 a.m., 300 block Depot Street, vandalism.

9:20 a.m., 217 Marshall St., vandalism.

10:54 a.m., 250 Depot St., juveniles.

1:07 p.m., 415 Cole St. #15, hit-skip accident.

2:49 p.m., 221 Greco Drive, check on welfare.

3:35 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

5:24 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, vandalism.

6:33 p.m., 124 E. Superior St., animal call.

7:20 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of child abuse filed.

9:07 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, fight.

Monday, May 8

3:41 a.m., 504 W. Leggett St., vandalism.

8:09 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:49 p.m., 730 Wood St., animal call.

2:47 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

5:22 p.m., 403 W. Chestnut Court, juvenile.

5:36 p.m., 887 E. Linfoot St., possible child abuse.

5:55 p.m., 415 E. Chestnut St., hit-skip accident.

6:31 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, intoxicated subject.

8:15 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, larceny.

8:29 p.m., 308 Indian Road, animal call.

9:56 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #11, animal call.

Tuesday, May 9

8:36 a.m., Hickory Street at Wood Street, animal call.

9:48 a.m., 1379 N. Shoop Ave., Fifth Third Bank, accident with property damage.

11:33 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.

11:57 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.

1:54 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #12, animal call.

2:49 p.m., S. Franklin Street at Superior Street, lost item.

3:20 p.m., 243 Hickory St., animal call.

3:24 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Indian Way, investigate complaint.

3:40 p.m., 509 E. Chestnut St., juvenile.

4:20 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #13, hit-skip accident.

5:05 p.m., 100 block S. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.

5:11 p.m., 655 E. Linfoot St., animal call.

6:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, suicidal threats.

7:20 p.m., E. Leggett Street, fight.

10:15 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, investigate complaint.