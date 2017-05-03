Fulton County Board of DD levy increase approved

Voters handily passed a 2-mill renewal and a 0.6-mill increase for the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities by a margin of 1,353-835. The levy is for five years.

Annually, the renewal will generate approximately $1.4 million, and the increase $606,952. The revenue funds mainly the board’s largest expenditure, the 40 percent match of its clients’ Medicaid waivers, which extend over a lifetime. However, it also covers early intervention services, Special Olympics funding, and services for those not on Medicaid, all of which rely solely on county dollars.

The Board of DD serves about 300 people in the county.

Had the levy failed, “We would never have made the five years without looking at what we couldn’t do,” said Superintendent Beth Friess. “People might (have seen) a decrease in what DD is able to provide.”

She added, “We continue to be grateful for all the support we receive from citizens and voters of Fulton County. Without them we would not be able to do the work that we do everyday.”

Voters in the Swanton area approved a pair of tax issues. A village income tax increase and school renewal levy were both approved.

The income tax in the village will increase from 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent. Voters approved the measure by a margin of 320-279 votes, according to unofficial results.

The rate was last increased in 1989 when it went from 1.0 percent to 1.25 percent.

Village leaders said the increase was necessary to keep the budget balanced and to maintain the level of services members of the community have come to expect.

“First, on behalf of the Mayor and Swanton Village Council I’d like to thank everyone who went and exercised their right to vote,” said Swanton Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “Placing this increase on the ballot was not something that the village took lightly and we understand increasing taxes is not ideal. However, we are pleased the residents feel confident about the vision of moving the village forward.

“Now that this increase has been approved by the citizens, village officials will be able to focus on areas which will improve the community such as roads, public safety, and parks.”

The Swanton Local Schools 5-year, 4.45-mill renewal levy was approved by a tally of 701 votes for and 500 against, according to unofficial results. It raises a fixed amount of $825,000 per year for the school district.

Voters in Delta approved a trio of renewal levies. There were two 5-year, 0.5-mill renewals for fire protection. One passed 121-31 and the other 116-36.

There was a 5-year, 5-mill renewal levy for police protection approved 102-50, according to unofficial results.

Clinton Township voters approved a 5-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for Wauseon Union Cemetery by an unofficial tally of 310-86. In German Township, voters approved a 5-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for fire protection by a vote of 186-58.

Swanton income tax to increase