NSCC recognizes Award of Merit recipients

ARCHBOLD – Northwest State Community College recently recognized 23 Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.

Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

Fulton County honorees were Valentina Huerta, Archbold, paraprofessional education; Emily Creque, Wauseon, office administrative services; Andrea Avers, associates of arts; Christopher Weiss, accounting; and Levie Rufenacht, Archbold; computer programming.